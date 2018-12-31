MHC hopes pitch problems will be solved soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hopes the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (MSC) will act fast to rectify pitch problems at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Its Competitions Committee manager, Brian Fernandez said it is crucial for the MSC to solve the issues in pitch one and two of the National Stadium, as the stadium will be used to host the 2019 men’s Hockey Series final from April 26 till May 4.

“As far as I know, we are still waiting for MSC to repair the pitch. Pitch two is not in a condition to use for matches, while pitch one can still be used despite having some problems.

“FIH (International Hockey Federation) will be coming to inspect the pitch before the tournament, so we hope MSC would rectify the issues soon,” he told Bernama.

Bernama earlier reported on the poor condition of the National Hockey Stadium field, where the condition is slippery, uneven and mossy, which could endanger players.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal confirmed that it has been almost one year since MHC wrote to MSC and the problem was still not resolved.

A few days later, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong urged the MSC to settle the problems immediately so as not to put players at risk.

MHC earlier confirmed that the pitch two cannot be used for the 2019 Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) set to begin with Tan Sri P Alagendra Cup on Thursday.

Once the MHL is completed in early March, the stadium is slated to host the Hockey Series Final, which also serves as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in April.

The Hockey Series Finals will be participated by Malaysia, Austria, Canada, Italy, Wales, Vanuatu, China and Brazil, and the top two teams in the tournament will qualify for the final round of the 2020 Olympics Qualifying. — Bernama