Wan Azizah’s message for 2019: Safeguard the environment, be a better Malaysian

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today shared her 2019 New Year resolution — safeguarding the environment and being a better Malaysian.

“I intend to reduce the use of plastic in the effort to save the dwindling turtle population and take an active part in recycling activities,” she said in a New Year message.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said she was also committed to maintaining a healthier lifestyle by reducing the intake of sugar and high-carbohydrate foods and doing more exercise.

She said that with the ban on smoking in public places coming into effect tomorrow, she would exercise care not to be a passive smoker and protect loved ones from the danger.

“Nevertheless, most importantly, I am determined to be a better Malaysian citizen,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said 2018 saw various achievements made, including the launch of the i-Suri incentive scheme to ensure the minimum income security network for housewives and the ‘Working with Children Check’ checking system for those who work with children, such as teachers and transporters, on whether they have criminal records.

She also said all government departments and agencies were required to have a nursery for the children of staff and a mechanism was established to raise the minimum age of marriage.

“In 2019, hopefully, we will continue to achieve more, Insya-Allah (God willing). Hopefully, 2019 fulfills your dreams,” she said. — Bernama