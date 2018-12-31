Step down from poll reform panel, former Bersih chair tells PPBM veep

Maria Chin Abdullah has called for the resignation of PPBM’s Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman from the Election Reform Committee today. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, Dec 31 — Former Bersih 2.0 chair Maria Chin Abdullah has called for the resignation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman from the Election Reform Committee (ERC) today.

The Petaling Jaya MP chided the PPBM vice-president for his remarks during his party’s annual assembly, demanding government contracts and calling for the party to employ whatever tactics needed to win an election.

“Please resign and do not shame the ERC and New Malaysia. What is the difference between yourself and Najib?” Maria asked on her Twitter account, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Maria then lauded PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Parti Amanah Negara for opposing the rent-seeking culture Abdul Rashid was promoting.

She also tagged Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is PPBM chairman, in her tweet.

Abdul Rashid in his winding-up speech yesterday during the party’s annual general meeting had urged his party leadership to channel government contracts to its division and branch leaders.

The former Election Commission chairman also said it was “stupid” to deny PPBM leaders access to government contracts — leading to standing ovations from some in the crowd.

He also asserted that PPBM must use any means necessary in order to win elections, “by hook or by crook”.

Polls watchdog Bersih 2.0 had earlier today reminded those delegates that it was just in May this year that Malaysians voted Barisan Nasional out over the latter’s purported abuse of power, corruption and political patronage.

Bersih 2.0 had back in September opposed the appointment of Abdul Rashid to head the ERC, in addition to three other PPBM members in the panel: party information chief Kamaruddin Md Nor, party Supreme Council member Nordin Salleh, and its election candidate Wan Saiful Wan Jan.