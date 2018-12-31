Get to know the seven CUCKOO Friends of 2019

Nicholas Teo is a Sarawak-born artiste. — Picture from Instagram (@nicholasteo4real)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Korean home appliance brand CUCKOO has just announced seven new CUCKOO Friends 2019.

Get to know them here and what makes each of them special to the brand.

1) Singer and actor Nicholas Teo

The Sarawak-born artiste nicknamed the “Smiling Prince” offers more than just a performance whenever he is on stage, dazzling the crowd with his charming smile.

His positive image and various albums in his 14-year career has seen him rake in several awards and product endorsements.

What makes the 37-year-old a perfect fit as a CUCKOO Friend 2019 is his awareness on environmental issues, having been appointed Penang’s green ambassador from 2010 to 2011.

2) Astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor

The handsome surgeon is also known as an astronaut. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

An orthopaedic surgeon before he turned an astronaut, Dr Sheikh, 46, fits the bill of CUCKOO Friend 2019 because of his personality and his image as a father to his fans.

The father of four kids performed research relating to the characteristics and growth of liver cancer and leukaemia cells and the crystallisation of various proteins and microbes during his time at the International Space Station in 2007.

The work which was patented by several other countries the following year is proof that his work has had an impact.

Like Dr Sheikh, CUCKOO is always up for challenges to keep pushing the boundaries.

Despite some difficulties, the brand has surpassed its expected standards of a global home appliance brand and continues to do so beyond its own standard.

3) TV personality Nabil Ahmad

Nabil Raja Lawak is known as a talented entertainer. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The 35-year-old best known as Nabil Raja Lawak now hosts a variety of entertainment shows such as Anugerah Meletop and Gegar Vaganza alongside acting in various local TV series such as Kuih Goyang Shafiq and Cakap Melayulah.

His continuous passion and determination in the industry saw him rewarded with the Best Entertainment Presenter/Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA) in France, in October. Hetty is known to be a very family-oriented person. — Picture from Instagram (@hettysarlene_oakes)

During his free time, the Negeri Sembilan-born often spends time with his daughters and portrays a very healthy family image which matches with CUCKOO’s healthy home concept.

4) Singer and actress Hetty Sarlene

Hetty’s career stretches back to 1999 when the artist — just making her name then — finished fourth at the 1999 Asia Song Festival.

A year later, the Singaporean artist released her debut single Rindu Aku Rindu which became an instant hit before releasing a self-titled debut album several months later which consisted of Demi Cinta Kita, a duet with Anuar Zain.

These days, the 34-year-old is very much a family-oriented person and this trait is similar to CUCKOO’s healthy home image.

5) Radio DJ Sam Mak

The DJ is known for her positive image. — Picture from Facebook / Sam Mak

A long-time radio announcer, DJ Sam is just like any other working mum, balancing her career and family accordingly.

The KL-based radio announcer is always determined to provide a healthy home to her family despite a busy working life.

She insists on family bonding sessions, such as family trips and exercising with her children.

Her positive image towards the public and fans makes her the suitable person for CUCKOO Friends 2019.

6) Radio DJ Chan Fong

DJ Chan Fong is one of the country's most established deejays. — Picture from Facebook / CUCKOO Ipoh

With a 27-year career, 988 DJ Chan Fong is one of the country’s most established deejays.

The diploma in recording engineering graduate is now anchoring the channel’s breakfast show Morning Up where it often shares words of wisdom to listeners during the City Heartbeat section.

Besides that, the 48-year-old also manages a leading Chinese advertising company.

By inspiring others through his positivity and words, Chan is a suitable character for CUCKOO Friends 2019, a brand that cares for people you care.

7) Radio DJ Aanantha

DJ Aanantha is a spokesperson for Malaysian AIDS council. — Picture from Instagram (@aanantha_raaga)

Throughout his career Aanantha Rajaram has achieved a vibrant career in music, TV and radio to

champion culture, human values and environmental awareness.

He is also a spokesperson for Malaysian AIDS Council as well as a Youth Ambassador for IM4U.

On his social media, he often spreads the joys of positivity by embracing meditation, yoga, vegetarianism, and hopes to make meaningful, worldly music with passionate musicians.

His character is a perfect fit for CUCKOO Friends 2019.

The seven new CUCKOO Friends will make their appearances in the many events and happenings

CUCKOO has in store for 2019. Until then, CUCKOO wishes you a joyous new year!

This article is brought to you by CUCKOO.