UK, French stocks advance at open on New Year’s Eve

Signage seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 31 — The British and French stock markets rose at the open today for the final trading day of 2018, but Frankfurt remains shut for the festive break.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major British blue-chip companies climbed 0.2 per cent to 6,746.69 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.6 per cent to 4,708.74 points, compared with Friday’s closing level.

London and Paris face half-day New Year’s Eve trading, and will close at 1230 GMT and 1305 GMT respectively.

Frankfurt meanwhile remains closed for business after the DAX 30 index gained 1.7 per cent on Friday to finish at 10,558.96 points.

However, the DAX index dived 18.3 per cent in value over the course of 2018, in a tumultuous and volatile year for stock markets worldwide. — AFP