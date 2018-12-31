Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition now available for pre-order in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Vivo’s latest NEX Dual display edition is coming to Malaysia very soon and it’s the updated version of the current NEX. Stocks are expected to arrive in less than two weeks and you can secure your unit starting today.

Retailer Mobile2Go is now accepting pre-orders for Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition and the device is priced at RM3,199. The pricing is quite close to China where it’s listed for 4,998 CNY (about RM3,007). According to the listing, the Vivo NEX Dual Display will be available on January 10, 2019.

According to Mobile2Go, the device comes with a one-year in-house warranty which is an indication that this is an imported unit. Surprisingly, DirectD is also offering the same device with a similar RM3,199 price tag but they are claiming that the device comes with official Vivo Malaysia warranty.

In terms of specs, the Vivo NEX Dual Display comes with a 6.39” Full HD+ main display and a secondary 5.49” Full HD screen at the rear. The front display comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor that’s mated with a whopping 10GB of RAM. Onboard, it has 128GB of storage which isn’t expandable.

Instead of a pop-up selfie camera, the NEX Double Display gets a triple-camera array at the rear which consists of a 12MP main camera with 4-axis OIS, a secondary 2MP shooter and a third 3D ToF Camera. Powering the device is a 3,500mAh battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

To learn more about the device, you can check out our announcement post. — SoyaCincau