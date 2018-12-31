Two injured after lorry plunges into ravine in Mantin

SEREMBAN, Dec 31 — A lorry driver and his attendant were injured after their vehicle, laden with ice, skidded and plunged into a five-metre deep ravine at Jalan Hutan Lipur Lenggeng, Mantin, near here.

Mantin Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Hidayat Basly said in the 11.17am incident, the injured men were identified as the lorry driver Shamsul Izairee Saidin, 31, and his attendant, a Myanmar national from ethnic Rohingya Ahsan Huson Ahmed, 18.

“The lorry was descending a hill slope and believed to have been skidded due to slippery road condition that had caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and plunged into the ravine.

“However, the lorry driver managed to jump out of the lorry while the Rohingya man suffered a fractured leg,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Mohd Hidayat said both victims were taken to the Lenggeng Health Clinic for further treatment. — Bernama