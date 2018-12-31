Najib, Rosmah bid to strike out Deepak’s suit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 31 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, will file an application to dismiss carpet seller Deepak Jaikishin’s lawsuit against them, their lawyer said today.

Deepak previously sued Najib, Rosmah and two companies for RM676 million in a lawsuit accusing them of conspiracy and interfering in a property deal that caused his company to suffer financial losses.

According to Malaysiakini, lawyer David Mathews said he informed High Court judge Justice Azimah Omar of the coming application.

“We already filed our clients’ defence today. Following that, Justice Azimah fixed January 14 for case management,” he said.

He said Azimah instructed him to file the dismissal application by January 7.

Boustead Holdings Sdn Bhd and its subsidiary company, Bakti Development Wira Sdn Bhd, were named as the other two defendants.

In the suit filed in October this year, Deepak named Najib, Rosmah, Boustead and Bakti Wira as defendants who allegedly exerted undue influence on him to purchase three parcels of land near Bukit Raja and then to let go of the land.

The 180-hectare plot of land is said to be the venue for the National Defence Study Centre, which was to be built in 2007.