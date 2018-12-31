PUNB appoints Izwan Zainuddin new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) has appointed Izwan Zainuddin as its new chief executive officer, effective tomorrow.

He succeeds Datuk Azhar Haji Ahmad, who resigned on October 15, 2018, the company said in a statement today.

PUNB Chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin who welcomed Izwan's appointment, said he looked forward to his contribution in strengthening the organisation’s resilience, and delivering the mandate on enhancing the economic wealth of the Bumiputera entrepreneur community.

Izwan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Oklahoma State University and a Diploma in Agribusiness from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia.

He was previously the chief operating officer, Debt Venture at MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd, a government investment arm to spur Malaysia’s creative industry in the form of funding via equity and/or debt. — Bernama