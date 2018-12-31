Chin Tong sues JMM chief for RM20m over two defamatory posts

Liew wore a khaki outfit when inspecting an honour guard during an official visit to an Armed Forces camp in October. — Picture via Facebook/Liew Chin Tong

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong has filed a RM20 million civil suit against Malay group Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah, according to DAP National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh today.

Ramkarpal, who is also Bukit Gelugor MP, said the civil suit against Azwanddin involved two allegedly defamatory articles published by the latter.

“The first was in regard to a Facebook posting by Azwanddin with the captioned ‘Hari ini dengan sengaja timbalan menteri pertahanan berpakaian seragam komunis di hadapan tentera melayu ini sikap kurang ajar’ dated October 30.

“The second was in regard to an article authored by Azwanddin that was posted on JMM’s website dated November 19 titled ‘Kementerian Pertahanan Kini Berada Dalam Tekanan Dan Ancaman’,” he said in a statement.

Previously, Liew had demanded that Azwanddin apologise over the latter’s remark accusing him of wearing a “communist” uniform.

Liew had worn the khaki outfit when inspecting an honour guard during an official visit to an Armed Forces camp in October, after which Azwanddin had called the deputy minister rude for wearing a “communist” shirt to an official function.

Ramkarpal said the suit was filed on behalf of Liew by Messrs Karpal Singh & Co on December 27 in the Kuala Lumpur High Court and case management is fixed on January 29.

“Liew is claiming from Azwanddin, amongst others, general damages, exemplary damages and an injunction restraining Azwanddin from further publishing similar articles in the future,” he said.

Azwanddin was recently remanded for four days after he called on the public to storm a police station if the police fail to take action against those responsible for the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, and Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting a person.