Perak asks for more time to relocate illegal duck farms in nature park

IPOH, Dec 31 — The Perak state government has asked today for more time to relocate the two illegal duck farms found operating inside Kinta Nature Park.

State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the state government is currently in talks with the operators to determine a solution.

“The operators have been there for at least two decades. Long before the park was gazetted,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tan said the farm operators were among the key exporters of duck meat to Singapore.

“It is a multi-million dollar industry. It is not so easy as to ask them to just pack up and leave the site,” he said, adding that the state was looking for a win-win situation for all parties.

Tan was responding to complaints from nature lovers who questioned why no action was being taken against the farms despite promising to do so four months ago.

Asked to elaborate on the possibilities that the state was contemplating, Tan said the farms would be relocated.

“But that will be the last resort. The farms have been operating there long before the park existed. The operators have poured in a lot of investments,” he noted.

Tan, however, was optimistic that the problem would be solved by first quarter of 2019.

On a challenge by nature lovers to bring in Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter, Tan said there are no elements of corruption.

Tan also confirmed that facilities at the park would be improved next year.

“We are waiting for budget from federal government The scope of improvement would depend on how much we get,” he added.

Kinta Nature Park is Perak’s third gazetted park and comes under the purview of the Perak State Parks Corporation.

Located around 40km from Ipoh, the park was first set up in 2000, before being gazetted as a state park last year. It is a haven for nature lovers and bird-watchers alike, with over 150 bird species calling the park home.