Rescuers find bodies of two of three sisters feared drowned

Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieve the body of Nurain Sufia Zawawi, who drowned along with her two sisters, off Sura Tengah Beach in Dungun December 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

DUNGUN, Dec 31 — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two of the three young sisters who were swept away by a huge wave off the Sura Tengah Beach here yesterday.

The 12 members of the water rescue squad of the Fire & Rescue Service retrieved the bodies of Nurain Sufia Zawawi, eight, and Nurain Sasabila, six, at 7.38am and 9.40am, respectively about five kilometres and one kilometre, respectively, from where they had disappeared into the sea.

Dungun Fire & Rescue Station chief Saifuddin Muhammad said the squad was looking for the eldest of the siblings, Nurain Fatma, 10, in an area stretching up to 10 kilometres from the incident spot.

“The search-and-rescue operation resumed at 7am today and was extended up to 10 kilometres away,” he said.

The three girls, who were from Kelantan, had come for a holiday in Dungun with an aunt. They were swept away by a huge wave at 6.40pm while playing at the water’s edge.