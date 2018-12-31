Official: Penang to firm up 2030 structure plan next year

State housing, local government, town and country planning committee Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to the press regarding the overhang housing units in Penang December 31, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — The draft Penang Structure Plan 2030 (PSP 2030) is expected to be finalised before mid-2019, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

“We have finalised the compilation of public feedback and the evaluation committee will revert to the state exco by early January on this,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

He also expressed hope for the draft plan to be finalised by the first quarter of 2019.

The local government, housing development and town and country planning committee chairman said the structure plan is important for the transformation of Penang in the next 12 years.

“It will transform Penang into a smart city and for the better,” he said.

The draft PSP 2030 had been put on public display for two months in September and October for public feedback.

The PSP 2030 draft is a review of the PSP 2020 that was gazetted in 2007.

The structure plan governs the types of development projects allowed in the state while outlining development plans for the state until 2030.

In July, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government hoped to gazette the PSP 2030 by next year.

Chow also said the Penang Island local plan will be gazetted the same time.

The local plan, which was approved back in 2008 but was never gazetted and enforced, looks at the types of development and density allowed at each area in the district in detail.