Dr Mahathir officiates ‘Putrajaya’ signage

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Aminuddin Hassim stand in front of the ‘Putrajaya’ signage in Dataran Putra, Putrajaya December 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today unveiled the ‘Putrajaya’ signage, the latest landmark at the federal government’s administrative centre.

With Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s office in the background, the signage, in the form of letters — P, U, T, R, A, J, A, Y and A — and built using stainless steel, has colourful graphic images that also features the Jalur Gemilang.

The ceremony was held at Dataran Putra, Precinct 1 here and was also attended by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

According to Aminuddin, the signage was inspired by young PPj officers as a manifestation of the entirety of Putrajaya as the federal government’s administrative centre.

He said the building of the signage was among plans to enliven Putrajaya that were tabled to the prime minister last December 12.

“Alhamdulillah, we were able to build it within a short time and Dataran Putra, where development of Putrajaya started, was chosen as its location,” he said.

Aminuddin said the graphic image on the letters would be changed every six months based on the theme of the current event.

“The prime minister is very happy and satisfied with the design and wants more ideas to be implemented to make Putrajaya cheerful,” he added. — Bernama