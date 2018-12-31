In new year missives, Kit Siang and Azmin say hardest parts still to come

Pakatan Harapan supporters celebrate the coalition’s win in Seremban May 10, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Malaysians achieved significant change at the ballot box on May 9 but must strive to defend this in 2019, said two senior Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

In separate statements with similar themes, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang and PKR’s Datuk Seri Azmin Ali congratulated Malaysians for taking the leap of faith during the general election and recounted the achievements managed so far.

However, the two men said significantly more reforms were necessary to restore Malaysia to its true potential.

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim said next year will also determine if the result of the 14th general election is a significant trend or simply a flash in the pan.

“2019 will probably be the most decisive year in the nation’s history which will decide whether the New Malaysia the Pakatan Harapan coalition of DAP, PPBM, PKR and Amanah want to build is a work-in-progress or a sheer chimera.

“May 9, 2018 allows Malaysians a hitherto unimaginable chance to re-set nation-building policies, but a New Malaysia cannot be built or completed in 100 days, two years or even a five-year general election cycle but will take a decade or two to accomplish,” Lim said in his statement.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin similarly sought to rally Malaysians to dig deep and find the gumption needed to make the country the regional powerhouse it had once been.

Azmin asserted that ordinary Malaysians have taken back the country’s reins but said the group must strive now to help steer Malaysia towards realising its latent promise.

“This struggle will face challenges that will surely require hard work, dedication and sacrifice to return Malaysia as an Asian Tiger,” he said.