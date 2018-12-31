Goldsmith’s in KK blown open in suspected robbery bid

According to a news portal, the incident took place at the Segama Commercial Centre at around 2.45am today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The entrance to a goldsmith’s shop in Kota Kinabalu was damaged in an explosion that authorities believe may be part of an attempted robbery.

According to The Star Online website, the incident took place at the Segama Commercial Centre at around 2.45am today.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Asst Comm Habibi Majinji added that investigations were ongoing to determine if there were other reasons for the blast.

“We do not think anything was taken from the goldsmith’s shop. We are still investigating,” he was quoted as saying.

The police deployed a bomb squad and canine unit to the location.

Investigators have not ascertained the type of explosive used, but believe that it was a high-powered blast that destroyed the security grille outside the store.

The store owner is currently abroad and Habibi said they have contacted the son for more information.

“We believe it is a robbery attempt but we will look into other motives,” he said.