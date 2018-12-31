Nail these on-trend manicure looks for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK, Dec 31 — Ring in the New Year with a glamorous manicure that will start 2019 off on the right note. We break down three easy-to-recreate looks for inspiration on the last night of 2018.
Leopard print
Leopard print was a huge trend on the Spring/Summer 2019 catwalks, so we're definitely set to see a lot more of it around as we kick off the new year.
Get a head start on things with a glamorous animal print-inspired manicure like this one from sensationils4u in Boston, which features a taupe nail and a black nail to keep things toned down slightly, and a glitter accent nail as a nod to celebrations.
The best things come in threes! 3 stunning ways to wear 2019's energizing trend color, LIVING CORAL. For a glittery pop of color with an easy, damage free removal, our Peel-Off Glitter. For a classic mani with gel-like cushion, shine and radiant curing, our Patent Shine 10X. Or for an added touch of bling with up to 10 days of wear, our shimmering Crushed Diamonds PS10X nail lacquer! #butterLONDON #FeelGoodBeauty #crueltyfree #COY2019 #pantone #ColoroftheYear
Living Coral
“Living Coral” is officially the Pantone colour of 2019, so what better way to welcome January than with a punchy manicure in the hue?
Butter London has teamed up with Pantone to release an official “Living Coral” nail polish shade, and it can be worn as is, with a crushed diamond lacquer, or with a sprinkling of gold peel-off glitter for extra impact.
Have you booked your New Year’s Eve nail appointment yet? Only a few openings left! Click the link in bio to book yours today! #nails #nailaddict #naillove #glitter #morrocansand #naildesigns #nailstyle #nailfashion #nailstoinspire #cnd #opi #cndgowithapro #opigel #nye2018 #nyenails
All that glitters
For a more classic holiday look, glitter is your friend. Take a page out of naildramaa's book and opt for a shimmering metallic gold look this season — it will keep you looking polished and glamorous, and will match the champagne perfectly. — AFP-Relaxnews