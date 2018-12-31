Nail these on-trend manicure looks for New Year's Eve

sensationails4u on Instagram 2018.

NEW YORK, Dec 31 — Ring in the New Year with a glamorous manicure that will start 2019 off on the right note. We break down three easy-to-recreate looks for inspiration on the last night of 2018.

Leopard print

Leopard print was a huge trend on the Spring/Summer 2019 catwalks, so we're definitely set to see a lot more of it around as we kick off the new year.

Get a head start on things with a glamorous animal print-inspired manicure like this one from sensationils4u in Boston, which features a taupe nail and a black nail to keep things toned down slightly, and a glitter accent nail as a nod to celebrations.

Living Coral

“Living Coral” is officially the Pantone colour of 2019, so what better way to welcome January than with a punchy manicure in the hue?

Butter London has teamed up with Pantone to release an official “Living Coral” nail polish shade, and it can be worn as is, with a crushed diamond lacquer, or with a sprinkling of gold peel-off glitter for extra impact.

All that glitters

For a more classic holiday look, glitter is your friend. Take a page out of naildramaa's book and opt for a shimmering metallic gold look this season — it will keep you looking polished and glamorous, and will match the champagne perfectly. — AFP-Relaxnews