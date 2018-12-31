Penang Hot Air Balloon Festival to return in February

State Exco for Tourism Development, Culture and Arts Committee Yeoh Soon Hin speaks to the press at Komtar, Penang June 29, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 31 — The Penang Hot Air Balloon Festival will return to thrill visitors with a spectrum of colourful balloons against the backdrop of the island’s skyline on February 9 and 10 next year.

State Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said 15 international and local hot air balloons would be featured during the two-day event from 7am and 9pm at the Polo Ground in George Town.

“The public will be able to participate in various family-friendly activities and creative workshops to be organised during the fiesta which is the fifth to be held so far," he said in his speech at The Path of Penang Hot Air Balloon Fiesta ceremony here last night which was officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

At the ceremony mini paper balloons which have been coloured by children aged 12 and below were hung and exhibited for public viewing.

A total of 400 balloons were exhibited at the Butterworth Art Walk while 700 balloons were hung for display at Padang Kota Lama.

Meanwhile, Chow commended the children for their efforts in creating a beautiful and interesting exhibition.

“The Penang Hot Air Balloon Festival 2019 is organised specially for the public and funded by the Penang state government,” he said adding that the activities and programmes would not only be on the island but would also be held in Seberang Perai. — Bernama