Ahmad Faizal: PPBM must create new culture

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) must create a new culture in championing the Malay and Bumiputra agenda so that the party is not connected with and regarded as an Umno heir, said Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Perak Mentri Besar said although PPBM was championing Umno’s original agenda in upholding the Malays and Bumiputra without casting away the rights of the other races, the party must truly implement the agenda.

He said PPBM members and leaders should not maintain the culture of profiting themselves and certain groups using the Malay and Bumiputra slogans.

“We must correct the culture of chasing posts and contracts, on the other hand we must really help the people who are counting on us.

“If we don’t correct this culture, we are no different from Umno which was rejected by the people because they were not sincere in championing the agenda of the Malays and Bumiputra,” he told Bernama when met at the PPBM Annual General Assembly here today.

Ahmad Faizal, however, gave his assurance that the effort to help the Malays and Bumiputra in closing the economic gap between the races, would not neglect other races who needed the assistance of the government.

Using Perak as an example, he said the Pakatan Harapan state government also helped farmers from the Chinese and Indian communities including over land to be opened and given to them as they depended on farming for a living.

“They will not worry, if we continue the Malay and Bumiputra development agenda, if we sincerely help them,” he added.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in his policy speech at the assembly last night, stressed that PPBM was not an heir of Umno, but would be responsible for the Malays and Bumiputra.

The PPBM chairman said the party, which was set up to save the Malays and Bumiputra, would not keep quiet and allow their impending destruction to continue, upon losing leaders and direction after Umno lost. — Bernama