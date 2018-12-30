Mukhriz: PPBM will not accept Opposition leaders looking to break up Pakatan Harapan

PPBM vice president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks at the party’s second annual grand meeting in Putrajaya December 30, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will not accept Opposition leaders who wish to join the party with the intention to break up the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said today.

The chairman of the committee set up to examine and filter membership applications of former Umno leaders, stressed that PH was a strong coalition which would continue to lead the government.

“If you enter (PPBM) with the purpose of breaking up PH, no, thank you. Stay put in your respective areas,” he said when winding up his debate during the party’s AGM at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here, today.

Mukhriz also pointed out that although PPBM welcomed these former leaders, it did not mean it was a small party with no power, requiring outside help to shore up its strength.

“Do not think that for PPBM to remain in power with only 16 parliamentary seats (is not an option) and requires another 30 to 40 seats (to do so). We will never fight against our friends in PH,” he said.

He also supported the statement made by party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his speech that the opposition leaders who joined the PPBM could not hold any posts until after the 15th General Elections (GE 15).

“Do not expect posts, remuneration and so on. Even our current members do not get any incentives, what more of those who have come after the GE, “he said.

Touching on the system to be used in PPBM’s election next year, he said he supported the notion of “one member one vote” although there were reservations against the idea among members following the controversies surrounding the election conducted by another PH component party recently.

Mukhriz said he was confident system would not be misused or manipulated by any party.

He said PPBM leaders at the division level also did not have to worry about their posts, if they did their jobs well and managed to win the hearts of fellow party members. — Bernama