Kit Siang: Folks in Cameron Highlands must help by reporting bribery in run-up to polls

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Sheraton, Petaling Jaya May 27, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Dec 30 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang has asked voters in Cameron Highlands to be the “eyes and ears” by reporting every bribery attempt in the forthcoming by-election campaign in the constituency.

He said the new Malaysia concept could not be implemented within 100 days or two years, it would take a long time, perhaps one or two decades.

“Cameron Highlands is one of many important areas of development in building the new Malaysia.

“We will have a clean country without a corrupt political system,” he told reporters after a Meet the Community Programme in conjunction with the Jelai Jelajah programme with Lim here today.

Also present were Human Resources Minister who is also DAP National Vice-Chairman, M. Kula Segaran, Deputy Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources, and Pahang DAP Deputy Chairman, Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji and former Cameron Highlands DAP candidate, M. Manogaran.

Lim said that the priority was to fight kleptocracy and all forms of corruption in the by-election.

“With 2018 coming to an end, we will face the new year and I think 2019 will be the most important year for Malaysia.

“In 2019 we will see a renewal in the structure and institutions that will lead the nation towards the formation of a new Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kula Segaran said he was sure that the Barisan Nasional (BN) would continue to use all its strengths including money in winning the hearts of voters.

He also claimed that BN still had a lot of money and would use its remaining money to win the by-elections this time.

“Money is no longer a priority, ‘cash is not king’ as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said. We want to bring change to voters in Cameron Highlands and give the Pakatan Harapan coalition the opportunity to win this time.

“We have never warned the voters but this is our golden opportunity to give a clear message to the country and everyone that we want a good government,” he said. — Bernama