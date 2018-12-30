Possibility of Manogaran contesting again in Cameron Highlands by-election

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun points to Cameron Highlands on a map after the press conference in Putrajaya December 19, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Dec 30 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate from DAP M. Manogaran who contested and lost the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency in the 14th General Election (GE-14), may be the coalition’s choice for its forthcoming by-election.

Although the campaign period has not as yet begun, the Jelajah Jelai (Jelai tour) series with DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang today saw Manogaran already meeting voters in Ringlet, its surrounding areas and several Orang Asli settlements in the constituency.

Also joining the tour in the area was DAP Vice-Chairman M. Kula Segaran, who is also Human Resources Minister.

During the tour, Lim had mentioned “our candidate” several times when addressing the Orang Asli at a meeting in Kampung Sungai Relong near here, but at a press conference later, he denied mentioning the subject.

He said that it was still too early to nominate the PH candidate as there were various processes involved in the by-election.

“It (the decision on selecting candidate) has not been decided yet and will be announced in a few days,” he said.

The by-election for Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat would be held following the Election Court’s decision that the victory of the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Datuk C. Sivarraajh in GE-14 was null and void due to corrupt practices to influence voters during the campaign.

In the 14th GE in May, the Cameron Highlands seat witnessed a five-cornered fight with Manogaran losing to Sivarraajh with a majority of 597 votes.

The nomination for the by-election is on January 12. Early voting will be held on January 22, while polling day is on January 26. — Bernama