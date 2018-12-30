Penang records RM1.98b in investments in first half 2018

Penang has recorded investments of RM1.98 billion in the first half of 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudiin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 30 — Penang has recorded investments of RM1.98 billion in the first half of 2018, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In his 2019 new year message Chow said of the total, foreign investments contributed RM716 million, while RM1.27 billion was from domestic investments.

“With this encouraging amount of investments, the state government hopes that the world economy will improve in 2019, thereby bringing in more investments into the state in line with Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said in a statement today.

Chow added that Vision Penang2030 would be the guide and direction for the state government in administering the state in the next 10 years.

“Vision Penang2030 is geared towards achieving a family-focused, green and smart state where all state development plans will be implemented comprehensively without leaving out any area on the island or in Seberang Perai.

All community groups as well as the development sector will be promised fairness and balance for the sake of continuity of this beloved state,” he said.

He said Penang would continue to maintain the existing momentum through the available platforms to compete in this increasingly technological world.

“The state government is now considering a proposal to create a new digital transformations portfolio under the Chief Minister himself as well as aiming to widen economic prosperity for the benefit of everyone in the state,” he said. — Bernama