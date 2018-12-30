PM says will see petrol dealers’ group soon

A gathering of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia during a news conference in Shah Alam December 30, 2018.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will meet with the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) to discuss the government’s introduction of a managed float system for fuel pricing starting January.

He said the Pakatan Harapan administration will work with the group to address their concerns over the possible financial losses they could incur in the transition as well as calls for increased commission payments.

“I am going to have a discussion with them tomorrow, if possible, and we will find out the best (solution) to resolve the problem,” he told a press conference after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) second annual general meeting here today.

When asked if the government was certain there will not be a fuel shortage during the start of January that the association previously warned of, Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya has already said this would not happen.

“I can only give my word to you. If that is not enough what can I do,” he said.

Yesterday, the PDAM said raising the members’ sales commission for fuels would be the best move to ensure the welfare of the petrol kiosk dealers and consumers, as the last review of the commission was done in 2008.

Its president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said the association is seeking a standardised commission of 15 sen per litre for petrol and diesel; it is currently 12 sen for petrol and seven for diesel.

He also said a petition signed by the dealers would be sent to Dr Mahathir seeking a monthly fuel price float and their commission demands.