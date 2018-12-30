As PPBM eyes contracts, deputy minister says ‘stupid’ to repeat BN’s mistakes

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq speaks at the party’s second annual grand meeting in Putrajaya December 30,2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — DAP’s Hannah Yeoh concurred with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who criticised his party members for clinging to the political patronage that led to the public’s rejection of Umno.

Commenting on press reports of the final day of PPBM’s annual general assembly today, the deputy women, family and community development minister also disagreed with another PPBM leader who insisted the party should be given access to government contracts.

“‘Stupid’ to repeat mistake made by the former government. ‘Wise’ to remember voters are ‘smart’ today,” Yeoh tweeted this evening, using the term “stupid” from a quote of PPBM vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman.

Abdul Rashid made his remarks after Syed Saddiq rebuked an unnamed PPBM leader, insinuating that the latter was “arrogant” to insist the party be allowed to tap government resources.

Syed Saddiq also took to Twitter to thank Yeoh for her expressed support and to repeat his rejection of political patronage.

“Oh God, keep this dirty culture away from me and the party,” he tweeted.

Abdul Rashid asserted today that the PPBM grassroots would not be able to lay the foundation needed to ensure the party’s survival if division leaders do not have access to Putrajaya’s spending power.

The former Election Commission chairman also said PPBM should use any means necessary to win elections.

Abdul Rashid is coincidentally the chairman of the government’s Electoral Reform Committee.