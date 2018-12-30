PPBM VP: ‘Stupid’ to deny party access to government work

Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman speaks at the party’s second annual grand meeting in Putrajaya December 30,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman signalled to his party to ensure junior leaders are allocated government contracts.

Using “activities” as a euphemism, he said this arrangement was necessary to allow PPBM division leaders to perform the tasks needed to keep the party in power.

His remarks came notably after PPBM Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman criticised party members who still clung onto the politics of patronage that is a signature of rival Umno.

Abdul Rashid, who is a former Election Commission chairman, asserted that PPBM could not defend its current position now as funds were not reaching grassroots leaders.

“I am sorry, I am saying this because I am also a division leader, but I am lucky that the prime minister gave me a job, and my salary is huge, so I am able to defend my division.

“But to the rest, let us not be arrogant. (Telling people) to not take another’s job, don’t take this and that. This, to me, is a stupid opinion. Stupid,” he said, drawing cheers and applause during his winding-up speech at the party’s annual assembly.

In his speech, he also asserted that PPBM must use any means necessary in order to win elections.

MORE TO COME