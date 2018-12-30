Seven roads in Putrajaya to be closed for new year celebrations

Thousand of people gather in front of Place of Justice building to celebrate New Year 2018 in Putrajaya January 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — A total of seven main roads in Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 here will be closed from 4pm tomorrow until 2am on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in conjunction with the new year celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya, Precinct 3 here.

In a statement issued today, Putrajaya District Police Chief ACP Rosly Hassan said these roads will be Persiaran Perdana, Jalan Kemerdekaan, Jalan Pembangunan, Jalan P3f, Jalan P3c, Jalan P2k and Jalan P2p.

“Shuttle buses will operate from 6pm on Dec 31 until 1.30am on January 1, travelling from two locations, namely Putrajaya Sentral to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and from beside the Putrajaya International Convention Centre to Galeria in Precinct 4,” he added.

Rosly said members of the public can leave their vehicles in nine parking areas, namely near the Energy Commission, Menara Usahawan, National Registration Department, Dorsett Hotel and the Millennium Monument.

Other parking areas are at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, behind the Palace of Justice, the public parking area near McDonald’s in Precinct 2 and the parking area at the Pasar Tani in Precinct 2.

He said if these parking areas are full, diversions would be made in stages and the affected roads would be Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak dan Jalan Tun Hussein. — Bernama