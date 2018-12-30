Police detain sexagenarian for kidnapping threat

ALOR SETAR, Dec 30 — The police detained a sexagenarian for threatening to kidnap a manager’s son yesterday.

Kulim district police chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said in the incident on Monday, the male suspect, 65, had contacted the manager, 52, and threatened to kidnap his 24-year-old son.

“The suspect contacted the victim on his phone at around 10am and demanded the victim deposit RM2,000 into his account within an hour and the victim duly deposited RM500.

“The suspect then contacted the victim again and asked about the money,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Nasir said that the victim, fearing for his son’s safety, lodged a report and police arrested the suspect who was from Penang, in front of the Kota Setar police headquarters (IPD) at 2.45pm.

“The investigations found that the suspect has previous criminal records, including cheating and the case will be investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion,” he said. — Bernama