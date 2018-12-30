Muhyiddin: Sosma stays but ISA won’t return

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the last day of the PPBM annual general assembly in Putrajaya December 30, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Pakatan Harapan government will retain the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) to preserve the country’s safety, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also home minister, said the preventive detention law was necessary despite its shortcomings.

However, he stressed that the repealed Internal Security Act (ISA), which had far broader preventive detention powers, will not be reintroduced.

“Some had asked to bring back ISA but this was abolished in 2012 and it was not during our time. But we do not intend to bring back... because after ISA, we have Sosma.

“There were those who asked for Sosma to be abolished... although we find that there is a need for it to be amended, but such security laws are still important and must be defended,” he said in his winding-up speech on the final day of the PPBM annual general meeting here.

MORE TO COME