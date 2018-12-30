Five artists to watch in 2019

Billie Eilish is soon to follow up her EP 'Don't Smile at Me' with a hotly-anticipated debut full-length album. — Handout via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Get to know some of the artists whose star will be on the rise in the coming year.

Maggie Rogers

This US artist gained attention in 2016 when Pharell Williams listened to her song Alaska during an NYU masterclass. She has more recently been in the spotlight thanks to appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her major-label debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, is out January 18.

Billie Eilish

Eilish has long been tipped as a promising star, but with her debut LP expected out in 2019, she’s likely to finally break through to a wider crowd in the coming year. She’s been leading up to it with a string of well-received singles.

Empress Of

LA-based Latin American singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez released her sophomore album, Us, in October 2018, and she’ll be gaining a wider audience for her electro pop in the coming year as she heads out on tour in North America.

Brockhampton

This Texas-bred, California-based hip-hop collective and self-described “boy band” earned a number-one album in the US this year with Iridescence. Expect all eyes to be on them in the new year.

Jade Bird

This British singer-songwriter released a debut EP in 2017 and is a finalist in this year’s BBC Sound Of poll. A more recent single, Lottery, has made a big stir in the US, and she’s been building up momentum with tour dates around North America. — AFP-Relaxnews