The mission was always to oust Najib, Dr M tells party

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during their second annual grand meeting in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad acknowledged PPBM’s desire for him to remain prime minister, but told his party that his shortened term was the price of the cohesion needed to remove Datuk Seri Najib Razak from office.

In his speech at the second PPBM annual general assembly (AGM) here, the Langkawi MP said his agreement to cede the position to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after two years was a precondition to the successful formation of the four-component Pakatan Harapan.

Dr Mahathir led the motley collection of parties to an unlikely victory in the 14th general election, successfully deposing Najib and handing Barisan Nasional its only ever electoral defeat.

“[What] was more important at that time was to defeat Najib.

“For this, we have to sacrifice. I have to sacrifice. I had to accept the terms because what’s important was not to become prime minister, but to topple Datuk Seri Najib,” Dr Mahathir said in his winding-up speech at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

