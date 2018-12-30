Body of unidentified man in almost decomposed state found behind factory

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 30 — The body of a man lying in a supine position and almost decomposed, was found near some bushes behind a factory in Juru, Bukit Tengah here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said that the body with no identification documents was discovered by a man who was passing through the area at about 10.30am.

“A team of police officers who arrived at the scene which was a cattle grazing area, found the body of a man with clothes and pair of black boots.

“There were no vehicles at the scene and the police only found a black helmet about 40 metres away from the corpse,” he said here today.

He said the body was in a state of decay with worms and early investigations indicated that the man was believed to have died four to five days ago.

Nik Ros Azhan said the preliminary examination by the forensic team did not find any elements of criminal acts and police were awaiting a post-mortem from the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for further investigation,” he said.

He said anyone who was looking for a missing family member or friend could come to the HSJ mortuary to identify the body and those with information can channel the information to the nearest police station to assist in investigations. — Bernama