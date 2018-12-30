Reminder to PKR leaders, members over raising party issues

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Dec 30 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) today reminded its leaders at all levels to raise party matters through the proper channel within the party and not in the media.

Its information chief, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, said this was to ensure that party matters were resolved within the party through discussions and consensus.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is the deputy primary industries minister, said the appointment of members of the Central Leadership Council was a party matter and the point raised by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin would be resolved within the party.

Azmin had called for a review of the appointments made to the council by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying that the appointments did not reflect the principle of fair and just representation of the members’ aspirations.

Anwar had said that he had wanted to be inclusive and bring everybody in but Azmin had wanted some people out.

Anwar had announced the reappointment of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as party secretary-general and the appointment of Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund R. Santhara Kumar as the deputy secretary-general.

He also announced the appointment of former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang and Saratok MP Ali Biju as vice-presidents.

“The appointment of the central leadership council has been completed and it gives a clear signal that those appointed will discharge their duties accordingly,” he told reporters after officiating at the close of the iRUN Hang Tuah Jaya Fun Run 2018 and ‘Back to School’ programme in Ayer Keroh here. Up to 1,000 poor students from 10 schools in the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency received vouchers of between RM100 and RM250 each for their schooling expenses.

In Kuantan, PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung said Anwar should be given enough room to shape the party leadership as he deemed fit.

He said Anwar’s appointments portrayed a comprehensiveness and he had taken into account various elements and had not favoured any faction in the party.

“I don’t see any reason to dispute the appointments. It is an experiment to pool the resources for the good of the party and Pakatan Harapan. We have to be mature in this matter. Let’s not express our feelings or make comments because the election season is over and now is the time to get to work,” he said after launching the #KuantanBookExchange #KUBE at the Gunteng Barbershop in Indera Mahkota.

Under #KUBE, racks of books are placed at strategic places such as cafes and barbershops to promote the reading habit among the people, especially the young.

On his appointment as the treasurer-general, Lee said he did not think that he would be given the opportunity considering that he was only 37 compared to the older people who had held the position previously.

In Kota Baru, PKR Kelantan chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor called on all party leaders and members in the state to stop voicing any dissatisfaction over the appointments and to respect the decision of Anwar.

He said Anwar had obtained the views of all quarters before announcing the appointments.

In Rembau (Negeri Sembilan), PKR Rembau Division deputy chief Dr S. Streram said Anwar had the right to appoint Rafizi as a vice-president.

Streram, who was the PKR candidate for the Rantau state seat that was won unopposed by former Negri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, said he supported the appointment of Rafizi as he had worked hard for the party.

The Election Court had nullified Mohamad’s victory in Rantau and the appeal is pending.

Streram said: “This is no longer a question of Azmin’s team and Rafizi’s team. We want a progressive team for the party to move forward and have a clear direction.”

He spoke at a ‘Back to School’ programme in Rantau near here. Some 400 pupils aged seven to 12 from families in the B40 category received schooling aid. — Bernama