JMM chief out on bail as investigation paper sent to prosecutors

Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah arrives at the Klang Court Complex at 9am in a police truck, December 27, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah has been released on bail after the expiry of the four-day remand order against him for allegedly inciting the public to storm a police station.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat confirmed Azwanddin’s release and said it was granted around 1.15pm yesterday.

“The investigation papers have also been forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions,” he said today.

Azwanddin was arrested by police on December 26 at Kompleks Keramat Mall in Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur.

During a rally in Klang on December 25, Azwanddin had called on the authorities to detain those responsible for Adib’s death and allegedly issued remarks calling for an “attack” on the Klang Utara police station.

He is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting a person.

Shortly before his arrest, Azwanddin had posted a defiant statement on his Facebook page saying he will not be silenced for speaking his mind in demanding action over the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Adib had been mobbed during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya on November 27 and died from his injuries on December 17.