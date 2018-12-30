Malay Mail

Syed Saddiq blasts PPBM member over contract grouses

Published 2 hours ago on 30 December 2018

By Yiswaree Palansamy

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq speaks at the party’s second annual grand meeting in Putrajaya December 30,2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — PPBM Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman interrupted his speech at the party’s general assembly today to reprimand a member for allegedly shaming a minister over a contract that did not materialise.

He did not identify the party member in question but said such remarks could invite the attention of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“The delegate from Wilayah (Persekutuan) had the cheek earlier to name the minister who promised (contract). Doesn’t make sense!

“Just imagine! That could become a MACC case!” he said.

He also told party members to use the correct channels for their complaints.

“Where is our honour?” Syed Saddiq exclaimed to cheers.

