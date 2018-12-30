Sarawak DAP asks Padawan municipal chairman to discharge duties responsibly

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks during a press conference in Kuching November 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 30 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen today called on Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang to be more responsible in discharging his duties and not give many excuses.

Chong, who is Deputy Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said as chairman of Padawan Municipal Council (PMC), Lo should respond positively to public complaints.

Chong, who is also the Kota Sentosa assemblyman, was referring to the grass-cutting issue at Batu Kawah Road and Airport Road, which are both under PMC’s jurisdiction.

He said there was a stretch of area along the Batu Kawah Road where grass was tall and obstructed the view of motorists.

However, Lo had responded to Chong’s call for MPP to cut the grass by saying that there was no more federal fund for grass cutting for the month of November and December this year, adding that the grass cutting works were expected to resume in January next year with the availability of funds from the federal government.

Chong regretted that Lo had also called for his resignation as the deputy minister, adding that the issue had nothing to do with deputy minister’s position.

“I used my own money, only RM200 to hire two gardeners to cut the grass and I don’t understand why was it so difficult for MPP to get the contractor to do the work.

“What made me sad and amused was the act of two SUPP members who lodged two reports to MACC asking the commission to investigate me on the grass-cutting issue.

“What have I got to do with the issue? It was MPP who issued the grass-cutting contracts and not me,” said Chong at a press conference here today.

Chong said, after making a search, he found out that one of the persons who lodged the report to MACC was a SUPP Batu Kawah committee member while the other person was a bankrupt who was involved in cooking-oil smuggling activities in 2010. — Bernama