Retiree cheated of RM230,000 by ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — A woman retiree was cheated of RM230,000 by the “Macau Scam” syndicate after being duped by a phone call that claimed she owed the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in tax arrears.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the 60-year-old victim, who resides in Segamat, claimed she received the call last December 19 and had transferred the amount in several transactions until last December 27 before realising that she had been conned and lodged a police report yesterday.

“The victim claimed the caller introduced himself as a Pos Malaysia Malaysia Berhad officer and told her that she owed IRB in tax arrears.

“She was also told that a warrant of arrest and order to freeze her assets had been issued by the Putrajaya Federal Court,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Khalil said she was then transferred to another person, who claimed to be a policeman from the Sabah police contingent headquarters, and was told she was involved with a money-laundering syndicate.

He advised the public to be wary when receiving such calls and to check with the relevant authorities for verification. — Bernama