Dr M says will keep promise to make Anwar next PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the PPBM annual general assembly in Putrajaya December 30, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stood his ground that he will fulfil Pakatan Harapan’s pledge to have PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as his successor.

His said this after claims that a motion was raised in the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) second annual general assembly for him to retain the position until the 15th general elections.

“Many have their opinions.... they have their own opinion.

“That is their opinion, but (we) have to hold on to (our) promise,” the PPBM chairman told reporters when met at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), here today.

PPBM delegates’ debate of Dr Mahathir’s policy speech was held behind closed doors earlier.

When asked how many rose in support of the motion for him to remain the PM, Dr Mahathir said he could not tell exactly.

“But many of them stood up,” he added.

Dr Mahathir is expected to address the issue further in his closing speech on the last day of the AGM today.

He has reiterated repeatedly that he will honour the transition plan while Anwar has also similarly stated his faith in Dr Mahathir’s sincerity in doing so.