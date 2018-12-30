Be vigilant, Wisma Putra tells Malaysians in Southern Thailand

It was reported that two bombs exploded at 10pm (11pm Malaysian time) on Wednesday at Samila Beach in Songkhla. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 ― The Foreign Ministry today advised Malaysians residing in Thailand or travelling to that country to remain vigilant and exercise caution at all times in the wake of bomb explosions and shooting incidents in Thailand’s southern provinces.

Wisma Putra said bomb explosions and shootings had been reported in different parts of Narathiwat and Songkhla.

No Malaysians were affected by the incidents, it said in a statement.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians are encouraged to register themselves with the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok or the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla while they are in Thailand.

The registration can be done with the Embassy of Malaysia, Bangkok, 33-35, South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120, Thailand, via telephone +66-2-629 6800 / +66-87-028 4659 (after working hours), fax +66-2-679 2208 or email [email protected].

Registration can also be done with the Consulate General of Malaysia, No. 4, Sukhum Road, Muang District, Songkhla 90000, Thailand, via telephone +66-7-431 1062 / +66-7-431 6274 / +66-81-990-1930 (WhatsApp), fax +66-7-432 4004 or email [email protected].

It was reported that two bombs exploded at 10pm (11pm Malaysian time) on Wednesday at the Samila Beach, Songkhla, which is popular among the local residents and foreign tourists including Malaysians.

On Thursday, six more bombs exploded in several districts in the Songkhla province close to the Malaysian-Thai border. These bombings toppled several electric poles but did not result in injuries. ― Bernama