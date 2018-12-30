Controversial Johor MB finds solace among his officials

Johor MB Osman Sapian arrives for the highest leadership council on the first day of Bersatu’s second annual general assembly at Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Putrajaya December 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was among the lesser known of the current breed of Pakatan Harapan after May 9, but his penchant for controversy quickly made the former Umno lawmaker a household name.

Osman previously suggested denying funding to Opposition lawmakers by saying that this was the practice when his former party was in power while Pulau Kukup also curiously lost its national park status under his administration.

The 66-year-old career politician who joined PPBM after a run as a three-tem Umno assemblyman has also been criticised on social media as being a “puppet MB” and faced calls for his resignation.

Despite these and other controversies, however, Johor officials and assemblymen told Malay Mail that there were generally satisfied with Osman’s stewardship of the state.

On the state’s political front, many from PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and also Osman’s own PPBM said they remain confident in his leadership.

Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Amanah) said many do not see the other side of Osman, whom he said makes it a point to implement policies for the benefit of the state’s natives.

“He has bravely implemented what the previous Barisan Nasional administration did not achieve such as putting in place an open tender system and also ordering a forensic audit of state government-linked corporations (GLC),” he said.

Aminolhuda, who is also the state Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman, explained that Osman faced many challenges that required him to be tentative.

While describing Osman as strict, he said the MB was still open to feedback from PH backbenchers and accepts suggestions openly.

“I can see that the state government’s support for him is getting better by day as they have learnt to understand his style and vision,” said Aminolhuda who asserted that Osman has already completed 70 per cent of his tasks as MB in this first seven months in office.

Another exco, Semerah assemblyman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (PH-PKR), agreed with his colleague and added that under Osman, Johor was the first state to achieve the implementation of 100-day PH Manifesto.

“This was a big step for the Johor administration under Datuk Osman as we successfully implemented the manifesto in August this year.

“This says a lot about how the mentri besar manages the state, taking into consideration that most of the executive committee members lacked administrative experience in managing a state,” he said.

Mohd Khuzzan, who is the Johor Youth, Sports and Culture committee chairman, said working with Osman was not difficult despite his strict nature.

State Women and Tourism Development Committee chairman and Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung (PH-DAP) concurred.

She said the PH state government had successfully delivered their manifesto and recently presented its first Johor Budget for 2019.

“After the 14th general election, the Johor MB has been quite strict on us executive council members to make sure that we deliver our manifesto.

“Besides that, he has always emphasised on wanting us to perform well in our respective portfolios and work well together as a team for the rakyat,” said Liow.

The two-term assemblyman said Osman also was fair by acknowledging that the executive council members are still new and willing to learn.

However, Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How (PH-DAP) felt that Osman’s administration needed to improve on its communication.

“This is for the public to better understand the state government policies under the menteri besar.

“Such measures would also clear the air on certain policies that the public are unclear of, minimising confusion and also political backlash,” said Cheo.

On the Opposition bench, Semarang assemblyman Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali (BN-Umno) said Osman’s lack of experience in governing the state was palpable, as was the room for improvement.

Among others, he said the state government did not speak or act cohesively on issues, but suggested that this was an issue with coalition politics rather than an administrative matter.

“There still exist elements of intra-party views and agendas among the administration as the four PH component parties have yet to gather as one voice,” said Samsol Bari, who is also Johor Umno liaison committee secretary.

Samsol Bari, who is among the more outspoken state Opposition lawmakers, also highlighted policies under Osman such as the recognition given to Opposition elected representatives in their constituencies.

He claimed that the PH-led state government should “practise what they preach” and be democratic by accepting Opposition elected representatives’ participation in community events.

“I’m not saying that the state government bars us (Opposition elected representatives) from official community events, but they should give due recognition and respect for us to meet with our constituents.

“At present, it seems like our participation at official events organised by our constituents isn’t encouraged. But I would like to remind the new state government that as an elected representative we have locus standi as we are responsible for the people who voted for us,” he said.

Tenggaroh assemblyman K. Raven Kumar (BN-MIC) also shared Samsol Bari’s view on Osman’s administration, saying there must be more than just lip service for democracy.

“What use is there to just give the state Opposition a room and an allowance (for the state assembly), when respect and recognition is just as important?

“The Johor mentri besar should work into properly recognising the Opposition as having an equal or important role in the state,” said Raven Kumar.

However, Raven Kumar also said Osman has managed to implement much of what the previous BN administration had planned in the period since taking over as mentri besar.

“However, I feel that he rushes into making decisions which at times are rash decisions due to emotions,” he said, adding that Osman, who he credits as a seasoned assemblyman, should look at the bigger picture as he is now the state’s menteri besar.

Osman started his political career as a young social activist in Johor, gradually making his way in state youth organisations before joining Umno.

He was previously a statel Umno warlord during his BN days from 1999 to 2013, with the reputation of being a fierce leader that went against convention when faced with challenges.

He was also embroiled in a bitter dispute since 2008 for the post of Umno division chief against former Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed in the party’s Pulai division.

The three-term Kempas assemblyman then was later dropped as BN’s candidate for the 13 general election in 2013.

He later distanced himself from mainstream Umno politics and joined PPBM that was in its infancy in late 2017.