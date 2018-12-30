Umno veep tells Muhyiddin to focus on how to carry Malays forward

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pic) tells PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to focus on his own party. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s should focus on enlightening his party on how to carry ethnic Malays forward instead of talking about Umno.

He said that is what Muhyiddin as PPBM president should be doing at his party’s annual general assembly.

“Muhyiddin touched upon the cooperation between Umno and PAS and why Malays should reject it.

“It is clear that Umno at its lowest point currently still haunts Muhyiddin and PPBM, imagine if Umno was to be restored to how it was before now,” he said in a statement.

Muhyiddin had in his officiating speech of the Bersatu Youth and Women wing said that Umno and PAS had slandered PPBM and tried to scare Malays into believing that the position of Islam, the race and Malay rulers will be jeopardised when Pakatan Harapan took over.

Mohamed Khaled denied Muhyiddin's claim that Umno had used racial and religious sentiment to garner support following its defeat in May general election.

“Umno has always been consistent in its stance regarding Islam and Malays, there is no two ways about it.

“The Malay, Islam’s position and Malaysia’s multicultural future are the three main core of Umno now and forever,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled admitted that the cooperation between Umno and PAS had been informal all along in the matters of Islamic interest, Malays and negative issues that impacted the country.

“It is not the best political formula but a symbol of political maturity in displaying Umno’s capability to tackle issues with a wider lense.

“At the very least, the cooperation can carry the discontented voice of the Malays that have been kept hidden throughout the administration of Malaysia Baharu began,” he said adding that it was more apt for Umno to cooperate with PAS strategically in certain issues than to become friends with DAP like PPBM.

He also pointed out how clueless and confused PPBM is as the party was inconsistent in their ideology compared to Umno that is not apologetic in its stance.

“At one point they wanted to be Malaysia’s savior but there were no concrete policies offered, then they championed equality but spin around the issue and urged for affirmative action.

“Now when they are criticised as not being serious with the Bumiputera agenda, they are labeled as vanguards of Malay agenda,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled went on to say that PPBM has not proven anything to the Malays and Malaysia, except piggybacking on Pakatan Harapan’s effort in bringing down Barisan Nasional.

“The party’s journey is still far. Experienced leaders are wracked with old age and are struggling to come to terms with former political rivals while young leaders are directionless and disgusts the Malays every time they speak.

“Most importantly, the grassroots have not felt the party’s significance in their daily lives,” he said.