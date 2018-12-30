Two siblings drown in river in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS, Dec 30 — Two young siblings drowned in a river in Kampung Galok here during a picnic yesterday.

Muhammad Zulfitri Nor Zahri, 11, and his sister, Nur Afifah, eight, drowned in Sungai Pasir Peroh about 6pm, said Pasir Mas Fire & Rescue Station chief Mohamad Nazri Ab Wahab.

A team of firemen led by senior fire officer II Adnan Muhamad Juri recovered the bodies from the river at about 10 pm, he said, adding that the bodies were sent to the Pasir Mas Hospital.

Mohamad Nazri said the rescue team called off the search at 7.30 pm at nightfall but resumed the operation at 9pm after evaluating the risks.

The siblings’ father, Nor Zahri Mohamad, 38, said Muhammad Zulfitri, who had just been circumcised, had asked to go for a swim in the river and their mother, Syarmila Sutirman, 39, had taken him and his five younger siblings for a picnic there.

“I did not go with them but I was informed that Muhamad Zulfitri tried to save Nur Afifah who had gotten into difficulties in the water and both of them drowned. That part of the river is deep due to sand mining and it was also high tide at that time,” he said. — Bernama