Selangor MB on right track, but faces tough decisions ahead, say reps

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 -- Some state assemblymen believe Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has performed well in his first six months, but urged him to do more on water subsidies, workers’ rights, and housing.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran applauded Amirudin’s “boldness” in restructuring and streamlining the state’s public assistance programme dubbed the ‘Insentif Peduli Rakyat’ (IPR).

“Among his major milestones is his daringness in taking on the water subsidies and other initiatives under the IPR,” Rajiv told Malay Mail.

“There is always a public backlash when we limit or take away handouts but there is a need to better channel the money rather than just taking a blanket approach,” the DAP lawmaker added, pointing out that many Pakatan Harapan (PH) politicians had called for this during the previous administration under Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The Selangor government was forced to cut back on its free water programme and to only limit it to B40 groups due to increased cost. The amount of free water was increased from 20 to 25 cubic metres.

In the state 2019 Budget tabling, Amirudin revealed that the state spent some RM70 million in 2008 for water subsidies. But as the number of premises in Selangor increased, the amount reached RM200 million a year.

Speaking on the context of benefits and easing the rising cost of living for fellow workers, Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor said he preferred that the water subsidies system remained as is.

“It will benefit the masses regardless of whether they are rich or poor. For me, such benefits should continue to be given to the people. Although I understand why the government decided to do so however the public might not,” he said.

Speaking on the rights of workers, Shatiri commended Amirudin for spearheading the move to establish the Selangor Employee Empowerment Institute, but he wanted to know more details about how the institute would bolster human capital development.

“Workers, in general, are facing a tough time, even here in Selangor. Although the state has agreed to establish the institute to help train employees to be more suitable for the current market needs, it has yet to specify how it plans to do so,” Shatiri told Malay Mail.

The PKR lawmaker said the Mentri Besar did not specify or provide clearly the terms of reference for the institute and urged him to look hard not just into workers employability, but their rights as well.

Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu said Amirudin has done well so far as MB, but urged the 38-year-old to focus more on the state’s housing issues.

Although Liu agreed that the state required more affordable housing, he wanted Amirudin to review the Bumiputra allocation for private housing projects in the state.

The DAP lawmaker said that certain residential projects had quotas of up to 60 per cent for Bumiputra buyers, which he claimed was not feasible for developers.

“I have raised this issue several times in the state assembly. The current quota is simply not feasible for developers. Perhaps they could lower it down to 30 per cent instead,” he said.

Liu also urged Amirudin to disclose current projects and financial reports under the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) to increase the state-owned company’s transparency.

Echoing Shatiri’s concerns, Sijangkang assemblyman Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi from PAS expressed worries over the restructuring of the water subsidies.

Commenting on the state government's intention to implement them for B40 families, Ahmad Yunus said he was concerned over the mechanism.

“They have yet to specify the mechanism on this programme to ensure that the B40 would benefit from it,” he said.

Speaking on Amirudin’s experience as MB, Ahmad Yunus said Amirudin needed to learn the art of governance to keep up with the needs of the state.

“Being a young man and lacking the proper experience in governing a state, Amirudin needs to learn the ropes faster.

“The state Opposition in relatively small in the state assembly. I hope that he takes our views as a means to benefit the people not dismissed it out of political necessity,” said the Opposition lawmaker.

Ahmad Yunus also urged Amirudin to consolidate the state’s efforts in preserving the environment and to increase pro-green initiatives in the state.

“There are numerous environmental issues from the illegal plastics waste factories in the state, single-use plastics, and the quality of air in the state. There is a need for better policies and initiatives to address these problems,” he said.