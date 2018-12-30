Rapid KL to extend operation hours for New Year’s Eve celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The operation hours of the RapidKL rail transit system and bus services will be extended tomorrow to facilitate New Year revellers in welcoming 2019.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today, stated the extension of the services would affect 14 stations of the Light rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Monorail and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), as well as 15 Rapid KL and MRT bus routes.

“The service at the KLCC LRT station and Masjid Jamek LRT station will be extended until 2 am, while at the 13 other stations ― LRT Pasar Seni, LRT Ampang Park, LRT USJ7, LRT Maluri, Monorail Bukit Bintang, MRT Cochrane, MRT Maluri, MRT Mutiara Damansara, MRT Pasar Seni, BRT Sunway Lagoon and BRT Setia Jaya will be extended until 1 am,

“Other stations will close their operation as usual, but passengers can leave from the station to countine with their journey,” it said.

Rapid KL is also extending the service of its stage buses and the MRT feeder bus for selected routes for 30 minutes after the train service ends.

“The bus routes are 751 (Taman Sri Muda ― HAB Pasar Seni ), 781 (Taman Medan ― HAB Pasar Seni), 772 (Subang Suria ― HAB Pasar Seni), 780 (Kota Damansara ― HAB Pasar Seni), 300 (Pandan Mewah ― HAB Munshi Abdullah), 640 (Taman Sentosa - HAB Pasar Seni), 450 (Terminal Kajang ― HAB Lebuh Pudu), 220 (Taman Melawati ― HAB Munshi Abdullah), 180 (Taman Dato’ Senu ― HAB Pasar Seni), 173 (Taman Jasa Utama ― HAB Medan Pasar HL) , 600 (Puchong Utama ― HAB Pasar Seni),

“For the MFT feeder bus, the routes are T803 (Sentral area), T101/T102/T103 (Sg Buloh), T464 Kajang and T460 Kajang Stadium,” it said.

For the new year revellers, Rapid KL advised them to use the public transport to avoid traffic congestion, especially in areas near the venue of the celebration. ― Bernama