With three days left, parents throng bookshops and malls for ‘back to school’ shopping

Sharmilah Anbalagan (left) helping her daughter to choose a pair of shoes ahead of the first day of school on January 2 next year. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — With less than three days to go until the first bell of the new school year rings, parents are still hunting for uniforms and stationery for their children.

Checks by Malay Mail in various malls and hypermarkets around Subang Jaya, Klang and Shah Alam has seen a busy “Balik Sekolah” (back to school) shopping spree ahead of the first day of school on January 2 next year.

Housewife Sharmilah Anbalagan, 37, said she had n choice but to do it the last minute as she was busy throughout the past five weeks.

“I was back at my hometown, Mentakab, Pahang from the start of December until last week. I usually do my shopping much earlier and this is the first time I’ve experienced what it’s like shopping at the last minute.

She admitted that she would like to avoid a similar incident next year as it was troublesome finding the right pair of school uniform for her Year Three daughter, Keswininair Ragawan.

“I had to visit two to three places before I could find the right uniform. Shoes and stationery were not a problem,” the mother of one said.

To her surprise prices remained the same although she had cheekily hoped for a slight discount.

“I thought prices would have gone down by now.”

Clerk Siti Fatimah Ratman, 37, was busy rushing around finding for socks, shoes and stationery for her Year Three daughter Nur Amani Aqeela when Malay Mail approached her for an interview.

Parents hunting for stationery for their children at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur December 30, 2018.

Siti Fatimah, a mother of three, said she has always been a last minute shopper as she had to wait for her payday.

“I’m used to the packed shopping malls during this period (last minute shopping). It feels like war at times.

“I couldn’t shop earlier as I cannot afford to buy what my two schooling children need in the middle of the month,” she said.

She said back to school expenditure would usually cost about RM250 per child, which includes two complete sets of uniform, a pair of shoes and stationery.

“RM500 is quite an amount but it is my responsibility to provide my children with what they need for school,” she said when interviewed at a hypermarket in Subang Jaya.

Electrician Lee Keng Song, 44, who was spotted outside a mall in Klang said he was discouraged upon seeing the crowd.

“I’d usually shop about a week before school reopens but the number of people waiting to be served and those lining up to buy items is just too much.

“I went in there and came out to let the crowd settle down for a bit, I’ll still have to go in there and get my son’s uniform,” he lamented.

Mother of three, Hafizon Abdullah, 33, said she always schedules her shopping much earlier but often falls back due to several other plans throughout the month.

“I’ll tell my husband and children that we have to purchase their schooling items by November-end, but it never happens.

“I guess shopping at the last minute is quite a Malaysian culture,” she joked.

“I’ll try to stop this habit next year as it gets quite tiring, the lining up and rushing from one mall to another is too much.”

Businessman Hisham Norizan, 36, however shared a different sentiment.

The father of three said he had done his shopping before school closed in 2018.

“I love to do my kids back to school shopping in advance as it saves time and I don't have to worry about not getting the right size.

“Prices are the same and I do not know why some love waiting until the last minute,” he said.

Hisham said he had allocated about RM1,000 by the end of November to buy school items.

“It is definitely not getting any cheaper, I’d say my expenditure has gone up by about 25 to 30 per cent in the last four years or so.

“RM800 was enough for all three of them before, but as parents, we really do not have an option but to put aside money for this is as important as paying our house or car bills.”

School reopens at all states on January 2 while it commences a day earlier at Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

According to the Education Ministry's website, there will be 214 school days and 73 holidays in 2019.