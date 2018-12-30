Progressive Malay politics can't be stopped by Umno in cahoots with PAS — Rais Hussin

DECEMBER 30 — All trains can operate on a single track, or double track. If they fall under the former, after decades of wear and tear, the single track will sink.

When the single track begins to sag (drop), the speed of the train will grind to an ever slower halt, with less, eventually least, cargoes being carried.

A double track, however, does not have the above problem. If anything, a double track system allows one to switch from a medium to potentially high speed train.

Using this analogy, one has to admit that Umno and PAS have erred on using a single track system. The mechanisms which they use to take Malays, Muslims and Malaysians forward will falter, either before they can resuscitate themselves — as a People's Party where the welfare of the Rakyat come first — or they will perish from the cardiac arrest of trying to carry too much, too long, with too few a missions other than their rapidly declining survivability.

Similarly, if Bersatu latches on to their old mentality too, Bersatu will fail as well. How?

By privileging cash, connections, contracts, concessions, Umno has become nothing but a cabal; a party defined and driven by the politics of what political scientists have called “kaumiyah,” (tribes). These tribes may aligned themselves to current, former or prospective presidents of Umno but they will all sink together with them. As Umno is now officially a party associated with thieves and thugs.

Even when the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) was not ratified, Umno still insisted on a street rally. By urging its remaining war horses to throng the streets in Kuala Lumpur, Umno has become a throbbing and bleeding sore.

More importantly, as the above was done, another elite group of Umno Puteras and Puteris, that work for their own benefits too, are hard at work trying to upstage their own elders in the party. Thus the transformation of Umno Youth into a spear against the very shield of the old Umno aristocracy.

Granted such internal warfare, Umno can no longer vouch that it can fend for “Bangsa, Agama and Negara,” (in the interest of race, religion and country). If anything, Umno is now a vapid party, that disappears like mere vapor. It's only legacy is, sadly, its blood sucking quality, consequently, as a corporate vampire too; hence the attempt to mis-use every Government Linked Investment Company under its watch — including PNB, Tabung Haji and Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

PAS, having formed a quasi pact with Umno, that seeks to salvage — what remains the vote banks of Umno in parliamentary and constituencies — has directly and indirectly tried to sanitise the soiled legacy of Umno too. Instead of speaking out against the excesses of 1MDB, and many "Mini 1MDBs," PAS has chosen to remain solemnly quiet on all of them.

Such connivance is done in order to benefit PAS, both as the future king maker and keySpoiler of the parliamentary democracy of Malaysia.

Bersatu cannot claim to be a knight in silver armour. As a new party, it is bound to have many chinks in it's armour. Nor can Bersatu claim to be invincible and undefeatable. If May 9, 2018 has demonstrated anything, it is the power of the people to get rid of the old and tiresome kleptocrats in Barisan National (BN).

As a Malay party, whose associate members can be non-Malays, however, Bersatu understands the importance of creating a new Malay mindset to steer Malays, Muslims and Malaysia forward. This is where Bersatu has a double track system in every single endeavour.

In the public sector, Bersatu is not obsessed with dominating every branch and twigs of the Malaysian government. No Malay cronies have sprung up in Bersatu. Indeed, Bersatu believes a strong and stable government that is also smart. As and when needed, a government led by Bersatu, with the blessing of Pakatan Harapan, will be pro private sector.

In the private sector, Bersatu does not want to dominate the entire landscape of the Malaysian business. Bersatu wants Malays entrepreneurs of all stripes to flourish together with people of other races in Malaysia. The fact that Bersatu can work with the Minister of Finance from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is a case in point. What ever pro Malay agenda Bersatu may have Bersatu has the option to stick by it's allies that are pro Malaysia too.

Insofar as Islam is concerned, Bersatu has also worked closely with Amanah, a party that believes in “rahmatan lil alamin” (Islam as a blessing for and to all). Neither Bersatu nor Amanah believes in any ideas that are racially chauvinistic: both parties believe in working closely with people of all faiths, not just “other” faiths. Thus when the unrest in Seafield erupted from a land dispute, Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin, the Minister of Home Affairs, was quick to condemn the incident, indeed to contain it as a non racial issue that was politicised by Umno and PAS as an affront to Malay-ness.

The only thing Malay in the Seafield unrest was the heroism of the late Muhammad Adib and his colleagues to rush in to douse the fire of the burning cars where none dare to tread.

If Bersatu, in the post May 9 election, had any specific inspiration, it was the courage and bravery of Muhammad Adib. Not surprisingly, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah has dedicated a violin recital to him. Why? Precisely because of his selflessness to live up to the creed of Malaysia Baru.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, the chairman of Bersatu hasn't said much, for he too believes that mere and sheer words would have tarnished the brilliance of Muhammad Adib, and how he led by example, just weeks prior to the second Annual General Assembly of Bersatu. “Berani kerana benar,” as the old Malay proverb goes. Bersatu kerana Benar, as the New Malaysia and all Malays must be.

* Rais Hussin is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief strategist.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.