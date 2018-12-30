Muhyiddin: We won’t ‘confiscate’ rights of other races to succeed

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the last day of the PPBM annual general assembly in Putrajaya December 30, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today assured the non-Malays that their rights won’t be “confiscated” to give the Malay community an edge.

The Pagoh MP stressed on the need to respect other races and the importance of recognising everyone’s contribution in various sectors in the country, adding that the Malays too can succeed on an equal platform.

“In the spirit of Malaysia Baharu, we must recognise that the involvement of all races in various economic sectors fairly and in a just manner, as it is important to have shared prosperity.

“We want the Malays to progress and all other races too. We won’t confiscate any rights from other races to succeed,” Muhyiddin said in his speech at the PPBM’s annual general meeting this morning.

He said these sentiments were the driving force which led him to propose for a Bumiputera agenda that encompasses and upholds the concept of shared prosperity and fairness, at the heart of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government's policies.

“The main prerequisite of this policy, is that it must stimulate the nation's prosperity that can be shared fairly and equitably by all citizens regardless of race, class or state. What we want to achieve is fairness and equity in income and possession of wealth among the people.

“So that none in our society is left behind. With that, we would be able to create stability, unity and prosperity in our nation that everyone can enjoy. Hence, this (Bumiputera) agenda is not a racial agenda, but a national agenda,” Muhyiddin said.

He stressed that for PH to achieve the said policies milestones, the country's economy needs to perform well.

“Thus, it must be ensured that the implementation of this policy contributes to the economic growth that the people can enjoy. Therefore, if this policy is inhibiting economic growth, it is not the Bumiputera agenda that we want. If this policy affects the country's competitiveness, it is not a Bumiputera agenda.

“If this policy promotes corrupt practices, misappropriation and abuse of power, it is not a Bumiputera agenda. Indeed, if this policy restricts fair opportunities for other races to progress and succeed, it is not the Bumiputera agenda,” he added.