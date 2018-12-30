USIM Prof: PTPTN zakat payment from other investment revenues, not study loans

PTPTN recently announced that it will be making zakat payments to fulfill its religious obligations. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― An academic today justified the decision made by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to give out zakat or obligatory alms in Islam despite the fund’s current struggle with financial survivability.

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) associate professor Amir Shaharuddin explained that PTPTN received two main sources of revenue through government grants and investments from the public through SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus products.

“Both of these products are Islamic-compliant investments as the funds from the public are invested in halal businesses.

“Thus the profit gained must be paid through zakat so that the income earned is blessed,” he said in a statement.

The corporation said the sum paid was based on its profits and that it will not dip into its study loans funding for zakat.

“This payment of zakat does not affect the loans that will be given to students, as the payment of zakat is based on the net revenue of investments especially SSPN deposits,” it said in a statement yesterday.

In a two-page statement yesterday, PTPTN also said it started the practice of issuing zakat payments to all states in Malaysia since 2016, and had continued to do so for 2017.

Amir also pointed out that it was impossible for PTPTN to use its zakat funds to settle the debts of its borrowers reportedly at RM40 billion after certain quarters had raised the issue.

“The majority of Islamic finance Shariah advisers believe that zakat issued by an institution cannot benefit itself as it was a conflict of interest. In other words, it cannot be used to pay off the debts.

“It is worrisome that the zakat will not be accepted by the public when it is channeled for the ‘business’ interest of their own institutions,” he said.

He also said the claims of mismanagement of zakat institutions who misuses zakat funds for their own operational cost was baseless but admitted that there was space for improvement.

“Zakat institutions should generally take one eighth or 12.5 per cent of their zakat collection to fund their operational cost including staff wages and building maintenance.

“In fact, Muslims should feel proud because we have better zakat organisations as compared to other OIC countries,” he said using the acronym for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.