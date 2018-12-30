Last day of PPBM Assembly begins with parade by party members

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad inspects honour guards consisting of 100 party members on the last day of the annual general assembly in Putrajaya December 30, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 ― The last day of the second annual general assembly of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today begins with a parade by party members at the Putrajaya International Convention centre (PICC) here.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is Bersatu chairman, arrived at 8.25am and was greeted on arrival by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir then inspected the parade, mounted by 100 party members, including its Srikandi womens wing and Armada youth wing, who were led by Armada Information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin.

It was then followed with the singing of the national anthem and the party song Perjuangan Kita.

After the ceremony ended, Dr Mahathir headed to the PICC Plenary Hall to attend the debate session of the party’s general asembly. ― Bernama