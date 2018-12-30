Beauty stars set to dominate 2019

Lila Moss for Marc Jacobs Beauty 2019 — Picture courtesy of Marc Jacobs

LONDON, Dec 30 — We haven't even begun 2019 yet, but there are already some big beauty stars on the horizon. These are the women to watch.

Lila Grace

As Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Grace has modelling in her blood — so it came as no surprise to fans this fall to see that the 16-year-old had been snapped up to front a major new campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty. The British teenager's debut campaign for the label was released earlier this year, and we can expect to see much more of her over the next 12 months.

She certainly has a fan in Jacobs, who has said: “Lila's beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully.” Cara Delevingne at the premiere of 'Her Smell' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario September 9, 2018. — AFP pic

Cara Delevingne

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne seems to be taking on more modelling work again recently, having spent the past few years focusing on establishing herself in Hollywood. This month she was announced as the face of Christian Dior's new “Dior Addict Lipstick” line, slated for release in March. Lana Del Rey at the 60th Grammy Awards January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey was recently unveiled as the face of the “Gucci Guilty” fragrances, alongside fellow musician and actor Jared Leto. The duo will cement their new role by starring in a campaign video slated for release in January, so keep your eyes peeled. Model Kendall Jenner presenting a creation during the Missoni fashion show, as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan September 22, 2018. — AFP pic

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is stepping back into the beauty arena next year as the face of a new line of haircare tools called “Runway Series” by Formawell beauty. The line comprises brushes, a flat iron, a curling iron and a hairdryer featuring ionic-gold mineral technology that the brand claims leaves the hair shiny and conditioned. Camila Mendes at a John Frieda Hair Care event marking the launch of the 'Day 2 Revival Collection' — Picture courtesy of John Frieda/Hair Care

Camila Mendes

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is stepping back in front of the camera in 2019 to promote John Frieda's new “Day 2 Revival” haircare collection, which has been designed to revive and refresh unwashed, “second-day” hair. The series, which is scheduled for release next year, features a “Day 2 Revival Curl Reset Spray” and a “Day 2 Revival Smoothing Dry Oil.” — AFP-Relaxnews